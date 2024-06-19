BOSTON (WHDH) - With the City of Boston in a heat emergency, city leaders are trying out some new ways to keep people cool.

City splash pads and pools are open for those looking to beat the heat, as are many area beaches. Misting tents are also set up at various locations throughout the city, including at City Hall Plaza.

Because of the Juneteenth holiday, cooling centers at 14 Boston Centers for Youth and Families will not be open Wednesday, but will reopen Thursday at 9 a.m. Boston Public Libraries are also closed Wednesday.

School will not be in session Wednesday due to the holiday, which is a relief for some families whose students attend schools without air conditioning.

In Dorchester, students and staff at the non-air conditioned Lee Academy Pilot School dealt with hot weather woes Tuesday, saying there weren’t any fans in the building for hours on Tuesday.

“Some of these teachers brought in their own fans, we had parents that were bringing in fans, and you could barely feel the breeze in these classrooms,” said parent Kat Martinez.

Parents said 10 fans were brought in later in the day. One staff member told 7News there weren’t enough to go around.

“There’s no AC, so they promised they were going to bring fans and water and cool treats, but they didn’t bring enough fans for everyone,” the staff member said.

“It’s just going to get worse and worse with the heat. The kids can’t stand still, so there’s no learning happening right now,” Martinez said.

An electrical fire in a Cambridge neighborhood knocked out power during high heat on Tuesday — one of many communities across Massachusetts dealing with heat-related issues.

Cell phone video shows the moments a utility pole burst into flames, cutting off power and cool air for those on the street. With temperatures predicted in the 90s for the next few days, cities and towns in Massachusetts warned residents about the rising heat.

Indoors and outdoors, people across the state are sweating it out.

“I don’t know how we’re going to get through the next three or four days,” said Austin Harvey. “These little window units aren’t cutting it anymore, seemingly. I think we’ll look for a place with central AC next time.”

Boston Public Schools has not returned a request for comment.

