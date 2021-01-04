With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Mass. schools remain closed for in-person learning

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - With the first full week of school in 2021 underway, things are already off to a bumpy start as the number of coronavirus cases across the Commonwealth continues to rise.

In Ashland, in-person learning was put abruptly on hold at the high school after a student tested positive Sunday night. On Monday, the town’s medical team began the arduous task of contact tracing in the hopes of putting the brakes on any potential spread.

In Reading, 37 COVID-10 cases have been reported in the school system — the 6.13 percent positivity rate doubling in the past month.

Superintendent Dr. John F. Doherty released a statement reading in part:

“Everyone is fatigued, anxious and angry…parents are upset and frustrated and I empathize with those emotions..we all want our students back in school”

In Leominster, Superintendent Paula Deacon confirmed that the positivity rate is 11.9 percent and that schools there will remain remote for two more weeks.

Students in Fitchburg were supposed to start in-person learning on January 4, but, the hybrid model has been pushed back another week.

A similar situation is taking place in Cambridge where cyber classes will continue there as well.

In Marshfield, 22 positive cases have been reported since Christmas and will keep students out of the classroom for at least two more weeks.

Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino said that the number of students and staff under quarantine for coming into close contact with those infected, “is having a detrimental impact on the effective management of our schools.”

School officials said they plan on taking things one step at a time for now. They remind everyone to take precautions against getting sick.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)