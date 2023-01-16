BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers can expect more of the same this evening as a Winter Weather Advisors remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as is, whether it be a plow striking a car in Chelmsford, two cars crashing in the same spot in Brookline within minutes of each other, or a FedEx truck careening through a guardrail on Route 25 in Wareham.

Slick road conditions prompted multiple police departments to advise caution for anyone hitting the road on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the MassDOT deployed some 1,000 pieces of equipment for storm operations.

Emergency responders swamped with calls…Roads like route 3 south in Duxbury are a little dicey this afternoon with a slushy mixture covering the roads from the snow that just won’t quit #7News pic.twitter.com/H7FRT0qCvX — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 16, 2023

Snow that started falling during the overnight hours on Sunday into Monday morning led to 3-4″ accumulating in parts of the North and South Shore, while parts of Boston saw an inch (though at least 3″ accumulated at Logan International Airport and Chelsea, per the National Weather Service).

Towns such as Falmouth, Kingston and North Andover saw some of the most snowfall before noon, with 3-3.7″ of snow falling in their respective areas.

Heading westward, communities from southern Connecticut to northern New Hampshire saw some degree of the white stuff, with communities like Littleton, Plainfield and Ashburnham collecting 2.7-3 inches as of late Monday morning.

No injuries but Duxbury Police are on scene after pick up truck slides off Congress Street…Police urging drivers to slow it down out here with roads in rough shape #7News pic.twitter.com/3N5WS0l7TL — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 16, 2023

By noontime, the band of snow that deposited most of the flakes Monday morning had passed, while another was making its way though the South Shore, North Shore, Merrimack Valley and parts of New Hampshire.

Though reduced visibility will remain an issue and some snow has yet to fall, the second wave is not expected to bring much more than an inch, if even close to that amount, before the advisory ends at 7 p.m.

Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*

Massachusetts

Barnstable County

East Falmouth 3.7 in

Falmouth 3.1 in

Waquoit 2.0 in

Mashpee 1.5 in

East Sandwich 1.4 in

Barnstable 1.2 in

Bristol County

Acushnet 2.0 in

Taunton 1.5 in

New Bedford 1.4 in

Fairhaven 0.8 in

Dukes County

Vineyard Haven 0.5 in

West Tisbury 0.5 in

Essex County

North Andover 3.5 in

Newburyport 3.5 in

Topsfield 3.4 in

Newbury 3.3 in

Haverhill 3.0 in

Middleton 2.9 in

Peabody 2.5 in

Groveland 2.5 in

Nahant 2.5 in

West Newbury 2.5 in

Andover 2.5 in

Beverly Coop 2.4 in

Boxford 2.4 in

Rowley 2.3 in

Methuen 2.0 in

Amesbury 2.0 in

Gloucester 2.0 in

Rockport 1.0 in

Franklin County

Conway 3.0 in

Greenfield 2.5 in

Buckland 2.0 in

Bernardston 2.0 in

Sunderland 1.8 in

Hampshire County

Plainfield 3.0 in

Williamsburg 3.0 in

Westhampton 2.5 in

Northampton 1.3 in

Easthampton 1.2 in

Middlesex County

Littleton 3.0 in

Dunstable 2.7 in

Billerica 2.5 in

Reading 2.5 in

Pepperell 2.5 in

Tewksbury 2.5 in

Ayer 2.5 in

Carlisle 2.2 in

Winchester 2.1 in

Acton 2.1 in

Westford 2.0 in

Maynard 1.9 in

Acton 1.8 in

Lexington 1.5 in

Framingham 1.5 in

Sudbury 1.5 in

Reading 1.5 in

Natick 1.3 in

Melrose 1.2 in

Hudson 1.2 in

Norfolk County

Walpole 2.1 in

Norwood 1.2 in

Randolph 1.2 in

Blue Hill Coop 1.1 in

Braintree 0.8 in

Foxborough 0.2 in

Norwood 0.2 in

Plymouth County

Kingston 3.7 in

Wareham 3.0 in

Whitman 2.6 in

Hingham 2.6 in

Carver 2.5 in

East Bridgewater 2.5 in

Marshfield 2.3 in

Wareham 2.2 in

Bridgewater 1.0 in

Rochester 1.0 in

Suffolk County

Logan 3.4 in

Chelsea 3.0 in

Worcester County

Ashburnham 2.7 in

Hubbardston 2.3 in

Lunenburg 2.0 in

Fitchburg 2.0 in

Ashburnham 2.0 in

Westminster 1.9 in

Sterling 1.8 in

Northborough 1.5 in

Berlin 1.4 in

Barre 1.2 in

Warren 1.1 in

Oakham 1.0 in

Milford 1.0 in

*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“

