With future of youth tackle football in question, supporters rally at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the future of youth tackle football in question, children, parents, and coaches gathered Tuesday at the Massachusetts State House to rally in support of the sport.

Lawmakers are considering the “NO HITS Act,” which would ban children from playing tackle football before reaching the eighth grade.

Advocates for the bill believe the change would help eliminate injuries linked to repeated hits to the head. Flag football would become an alternative for youth players.

A section of the bill reads: “No child in grade seven or under shall play, practice, or otherwise participate in organized tackle football; provided however, that nothing within this section shall prohibit children in grade seven or under from playing, practicing, or otherwise participating in any form of football which does not involve tackling.”

Those who started tackle football before age 12 were more likely to have cognitive, mood and behavior issues as adults, and showed symptoms of neurodegenerative disease like chronic traumatic encephalopathy and Alzheimer’s disease decades earlier, according to a study published by the American Neurological Association.

The bill has been endorsed by several members of the medical and football communities, including the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts and former New England Patriot Ted Johnson.

Parents rallying against the bill say they have a right to allow or prevent their children from playing the popular contact sport without Beacon Hill telling them what to do.

Dozens of children who turned out for the rally could be seen holding signs that read “Kill the Bill” and “Save Youth Football.”

All-Pro linebacker Andre Tippett, who spent more than a decade playing for the New England Patriots, turned out to rally in support of keeping football as an option for children.

Tippett told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that youngsters can learn a lot from playing the game. The 59-year-old says he learned how to play at a young age and that he allowed his son to do the same.

Former Philadelphia Eagle Terrance Turner shares the same beliefs as Tippet. Turner says it’s a safe sport that does much to help children learn important life skills.

The bill was first proposed to state lawmakers in January.

