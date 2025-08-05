FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - He was one of a kind, Tom Brady.

Winner of half a dozen Super Bowl titles in a Patriots uniform during his 18 seasons as a starter.

At the main entrance of Gillette Stadium, near the base of the lighthouse, a 12-foot statue is in place to honor TB12.

Fans are anxious about what it will look like.

“I think this one’s gonna come out okay. Let’s hope so, right?” Patriots fan Chris Van Hirtum said.

There have been so many iconic moments with images that are hard to forget.

“I think it’s gonna be him running after a ‘TD’ like, hell yeah!” Kristen Emerson said.

Will it be a triumphant pose with one of the team’s Lombardi Trophies? Or perhaps a post TD celebration? We will know Friday night.

“I want to see the fist pump, right after the touchdown,” Van Hirtum said.

Other iconic Boston sports heroes have been honored with bronze statues, including Bill Russell, the 1950s and ’60s Celtics star ready to shoot.

The “Splendid Splinter” Ted Williams, enjoying time with a young fan outside Fenway Park.

And outside the Garden, number four, Bobby Orr, flying through the air after scoring the winning goal for the Bruins in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final.

So, what’s in store for perhaps the biggest star of them all? Only time will tell.

“He is a Patriot for life, even if his career didn’t end here. He’s always a Patriot,” Emerson said.

