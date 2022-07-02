BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is back on the Esplanade Monday, but state officials said people who are feeling sick should stay home to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

The show will feature Chaka Khan as well as the Pops at the Hatch Shell, but it will not have COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We want people to be here and celebrate with us, but the best thing anyone can do is if you’re feeling ill or under the weather in any way, don’t come and participate among a crowd,” said state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

