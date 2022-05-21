People backed Massachusetts beaches on Saturday in the hopes of getting relief during a blazing hot weekend, but officials are asking them to stay out of the water for the time being.

While DCR is hiring lifeguards, they won’t start manning the beaches until Memorial Day weekend, according to Acting Commissioner Stephanie Cooper. And while temperatures on land are running into the 90s this weekend, the water is still very cold from the winter.

“I would tell people to use extreme caution,” Cooper said. “We are not encouraging people to swim, we understand that it’s very tempting when it’s so hot out.”

Boston has declared a heat emergency and opened up 15 cooling centers throughout the city, and Cooper said residents can cool off at spray decks instead of in the ocean. Experts said anyone outside during the hot weekend should drink plenty of water, try to limit activity to morning and evening hours and to use plenty of sunscreen.

