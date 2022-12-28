As of Wednesday morning, lottery officials estimate Friday’s prize at $640 million after there were no lucky winners holding a ticket that matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on Tuesday.

Friday’s jackpot marks the sixth largest prize in the game’s history.

Although no one has won the grand prize yet, ticket holders may have won smaller prizes and should check their numbers before throwing away a ticket.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million and the lottery’s top prize has been growing ever since.

There have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.

