With threat of virus spike looming, health experts warn against big gatherings this Thanksgiving

BOSTON (WHDH) - In light of the continuing coronavirus surge, health experts are warning people against big gatherings this Thanksgiving. Many say it could cause a greater spike in cases.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sent out a stern reminder at a press conference Wednesday, asking people to stay home and enjoy the holiday with household members only.

“I know most people have already made plans. But I would like to just mention again what everyone should be focused on. Please celebrate in person only with members of your current household,” he said. “If you plan to gather in large groups, I ask you to reconsider those plans.”

He said having a small conversation with family can help to ensure everyone is on the same page when it comes to passing out the turkey dinner.

“Have one person serve the food wearing a mask and gloves. Do not share food, drinks or utensils,” he said. “Think especially about your older relative.”

Health officials are worried that the number of cases will rise more than it already has not only in Boston but across the country.

“We’re really concerned about the number of hospitalizations state wide that seems to be creeping up and we worry that after Thanksgiving, two to three weeks down the road, we could see a big spike if there are a lot of household transmissions that occur,” Brigham and Women’s Chief Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes said.

The CDC recommends people not travel this year and while the usual rush was certainly diminished, the roadways and airports were still crowded.

“It’s a different year, just trying to adapt the new 2020, whatever it is we’re living now we have to adapt,” Maria Montoya said.

“The risk is really being across from each other at the table or next to each other without a mask in a room without ventilation,” Kuritzkes said. “That’s where the transmission can occur.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)