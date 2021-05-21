With traditional prom on hold, faculty at Kennedy Day School in Brighton get creative

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a morning to remember in Brighton.

Faculty at Kennedy Day School at Franciscan Children’s Hospital got creative to celebrate their students.

“Our kids if they love anything it’s music and dancing,” said Recreational Therapist Kasey Noonan. “So, we like to incorporate that into as many events as possible. So, for us, prom is our biggest event.”

Due to the pandemic, a traditional prom had to be put on hold so, they took to the great outdoors for a special prom walk Friday morning.

The students donned their best frocks and the parents lined up to cheer them on as they made their grand entrance one by one.

“I’m just overwhelmed, said Betty Shilman who is the mother of one of the students. “It’s great, right”

A unique way to kick off a day of fun, ahead of their virtual prom night.

“Even though our kids might not ambulate like other kids they cant still dance and have fun the same way other kids can,” Noonan said.

The community is looking forward to holding a regular prom next year.

