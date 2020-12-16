With winter storm bearing down, shoppers race to get supplies

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - In the race to grab some last-minute supplies, some have planned ahead while others have cut things close to the wire as the first major winter storm of the season heads to Massachusetts.

Snow will begin falling Wednesday evening and will continue through Thursday evening, dumping between 8 to 12 inches on most of the Bay State.

In Woburn, shoppers are doing all they can to get ready.

“Well it’s the first large stow of the year so just prepping the snowblower and just making sure that I have gas and making sure that everything is tuned up for the snow,” Jason Cho told 7NEWS while picking up supplies at Market Basket.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, store managers have safety on the brain during the rush of customers.

“We try to have a lot of the products spread out,” Home Depot Manager Deja Walker said. “Tust to keep the social distance and the traffic moving nice and smoothly.”

Many communities have declared a snow emergency meaning parking bans are in effect to make it easier for people like Kevin Bucknam to do their jobs and get the roads cleared.

“Right now we’ve set up all the trucks this morning and I got to be up there at 3 a.m. where I gotta work,” he said.

A snow day does not mean a day off for everyone but many of those who can stay home said they are excited to wait out the storm with their favorites.

The parking ban in Woburn is expected to last until 8 p.m. Thursday.

