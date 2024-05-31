NEW YORK (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 Presidential election, is now a convicted felon.

The first former president to be convicted of a crime, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to unlawfully influence the 2016 election.

Following the reading of the guilty verdicts, unanimously agreed upon by all 12 members of the jury, the former president was dismissive of the proceedings, reverting to the familiar complaints he has routinely recited at the beginning and end of many court days over the weeks of his criminal trial.

“It was a rigged trial,” Trump said. “A disgrace. They would not give us a venue change, we were at 5 percent, 6 percent in this district, this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial.”

The former president was stone faced in the courtroom as he listened to the verdicts, looking on and listening as the jury foreman declared Trump guilty 34 times.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office prosecuted the case against Trump, said he simply followed the law and that he’s glad the jury did too.

“While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial, and ultimately, today, at this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes through the courtroom doors – by following the facts and the law and doing so without fear or favor,” he said.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba, who represented Trump in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case which resulted in an $83.3 million judgment against the former president in January, told 7News the team would appeal.

“We will definitely file for an appeal immediately, that’s for sure,” Habba said. “And of course, the appellate division will do what they do and in time, but we’ll see what happens.”

The defense can file a notice of appeal only after sentencing, which Judge Juan Merchan scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention begins, where the now-convicted felon is set to be officially nominated for president by the GOP.

The former president, again repeating an oft-declared phrase, despite having just moments before been legally declared guilty by a jury of his peers, would not accept the outcome when speaking outside the court:

“I’m a very innocent man,” he said.

