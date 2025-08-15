Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters aboard Air Force One that Trump won’t be meeting Putin alone, as she had previewed earlier in the week, but instead will be joined the secretary of state and his special envoy.

Leavitt said it would be a three-on-three meeting instead of a one-on-one.

His planned lunch meeting with Putin was to include Rubio and Witkoff, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)