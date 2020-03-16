BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a car that slammed into two homes in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood on Sunday night removed its license plates and fled on foot, one witness told 7NEWS.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Hyde Park Avenue found a severely damaged car had struck the corner of one house before crashing into a neighboring home.

One man told 7NEWS that the driver ran away from the crash scene after removing the license plates from the vehicle.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

