BOSTON (WHDH) - A large metal sheet fell off an installation at the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Station, creating a shower of sparks, an eyewitness told 7NEWS.

According to the eyewitness, an apparatus on the train cause the large metal plank to fall from the installation above the train tracks at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The incident forced riders to travel on foot to Orient Heights Station, according to the eyewitness.

