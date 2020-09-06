Witnesses: ‘Angry’ driver in Peabody hits several cars before crashing into building

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver who witnesses described as “angry” and “frustrated” hit several cars before crashing into a building in Peabody Sunday.

The driver allegedly crashed into a building on Crown and Shield Street Sunday afternoon. Witnesses at a park a half-mile away said the same driver backed into a car and pulled into several others as he left the area.

“We heard him yelling into the back … he was frustrated, he was angry, you could hear him from way down there,” one witness said.

No other information was immediately released. Police are investigating.

