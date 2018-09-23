Witnesses describe the scene after a Boston police officer was shot in the South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Witnesses watched in awe as officers blocked off a street surrounding the apartment building where a Boston officer was shot in the South End.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of West Springfield Street around 1:55 p.m. when they noticed three people in their 20s clutching at their waistbands before fleeing into a building, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said.

When the officers tried to pursue the suspects into the building, Gross said they were met with resistance when the suspects held the door closed. When the officers managed to get inside, Gross said one of the suspects immediately opened fire, striking an officer in the calf.

Brian Fogerty and Lizzie Loughridge said they watched out their window as armed SWAT teams approached a neighboring building.

“We didn’t really hear what was happening until they started shutting the streets down and cars were coming out of everywhere,” Fogerty said.

Police wearing ballistics vests kept a safe distance while a negotiator arrived to the scene.

“Even the EMTs had bullet proof vests on, and helmets,” Fogerty said.

“He pulled up down the street and then got all ready, pulled out this giant gun and then closed his trunk,” Loughridge added. “And then he opened the trunk and was like, ‘OK, I don’t need the gun,’ and put the gun back in the car. And we were like, ‘That’s probably a good sign.'”

Despite the hectic scene, witnesses said things settled down quickly, as police were able to talk the suspect down and take him into custody without further incident.

