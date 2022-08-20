MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard took firefighters hours to put out Friday as witnesses watched flames tear through dozens of vehicles and boats.

Witnesses described fast moving flames and explosions as the afternoon fire also destroyed six buildings.

Video captured by Sky7 and witnesses showed the boatyard completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters said that the fire had started just after 1 p.m. and crews worked to put out the fire which they were able to do around 6 p.m..

“This was a very challenging fire for our department,” Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray said.

Fire officials brought in a hazmat team for air monitoring while some residents sheltered in place to avoid the toxic smoke. Power and gas were also shut off to stop the fire from spreading.

“It was complete mayhem coming out of there,” Steve Coutino, who witnessed the fire said. “People trying to see if their loved ones were down there.”

Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital.

Members of the community are feeling for the owners of the boatyard.

“The owners are beloved in this town, the boat yard is beloved,” a person that spoke to 7News said. “Everyone has a boatyard story…so everyone’s heart is breaking a little bit.”

