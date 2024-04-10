BOSTON (WHDH) - Witnesses to a wild wreck in the North End on Tuesday night that led to criminal charges against the driver are recalling the terrifying experience with just one station.

Police say Paul Driscoll jumped out of crashed car on Commercial Street around 8 p.m., yelled that he had a gun, and ran around the corner. John Hand said he was walking home from the gym when he noticed a commotion.

“I hear a big loud noise over here, there’s a car crash. I’m watching the car crash happen,” Hand recalled. “I see a guy with blood on his face and I cross the street trying to get away from him we start right away in the other direction. I run out towards the street and flag a cop car down, and the cops went after him.”

A homeowner who asked not to be on camera said Hand tried to get inside his house.

“I heard someone fall down my steps, boom, boom, boom,” he said, adding that Driscoll asked him if he could come inside.

“I said certain word, I said, “No, get the F out so I shoved my arm like that he ran down that way,” he said.

That’s when police say Driscoll continued to a nearby Coast Guard base, where he was arrested. No gun was recovered.

He was arraigned on multiple charges in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday morning and released on $5,000 cash bail

