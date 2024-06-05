REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent shooting was caught on camera outside a Revere Stop and Shop Tuesday, with two men appearing to argue outside an SUV before a shot is fired.

Witnesses say they heard the shot and called police. Officers responded to the scene and shut down the supermarket while they investigated.

“I heard the pop and I was like, ‘Oh God, is he going to come after me,” a witness said.

As seen on the video, the driver of the SUV steps out and shoves a man in a white shirt. Then witnesses say he shot him.

The victim backs away before the driver and another person get into the SUV before it backs away. It was all caught by a camera in a nearby car, although the driver was still too shaken to talk on camera.

“I kept looking straight and was like, ‘Please don’t come over to me,’ so then they just drove off and I was like, ‘Thank you,'” he said.

As police investigated, shoppers pulled up but were forced to wait until the store reopened. And they were stunned to learn what happened.

“I just saw police cars. I asked what’s going on and — a shooting? Oh my God,” one shopper said.

“That’s sad. That’s really sad,” another shopper said.

Stephanie Cunha, a spokesperson for Stop and Shop, called the apparent shooting an unfortunate incident and said the people involved are cooperating with police.

“The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority for us, and we are thankful for local law enforcement and first responders for their swift response,” Cunha said.

Revere police did not respond to a request for information as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)