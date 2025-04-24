DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Text messages were read aloud in court Thursday between Karen Read and her boyfriend John O’Keefe from the night before he died.

Several witnesses took the stand on the third day of testimony in Read’s murder retrial.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her defense claims she’s been framed.

Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial. A retrial began this month, and 18 jurors were picked to hear the case.

On Thursday, special prosecutor Hank Brennan questioned Jean DeMulis, the general manager of C.F. McCarthy’s. Read and O’Keefe were drinking at the Canton bar with friends the night before his body was found.

Read’s attorney David Yannetti then called up Mike Camerano — a friend of O’Keefe — to speak about his impression of the couple’s relationship.

“That night they were affectionate? Laughing?” Yannetti asked.

Camerano answered “yes” to both questions.

“Like a normal couple?” Yannetti asked.

“Yes,” Camerano said.

“No arguments?” Yannetti asked.

“You witnessed no bickering, no tension, correct?” Yannetti asked.

“No,” Camerano responded.

“And during the month before John’s passing, that January of 2022, you observed their relationship — in your presence — to be normal, caring, and affectionate, right?” yes.” Yannetti asked.

Camerano responded in the affirmative.

On Wednesday, O’Keefe’s mother, Peggy O’Keefe, gave an emotional testimony about the moment she heard the news of her son’s death.

Kerry Roberts, one of two women with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body at 34 Fairview Road, was cross-examined on the stand. The defense grilled Roberts over what they said were inconsistencies with some of her prior sworn statements.

Canton firefighter and paramedic Daniel Whitley also testified about taking Read to the hospital for a mandatory psychological evaluation.

Thursday’s court session wrapped up early.

