NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers in Boston are making a difference for kids in need.

Girlfriends and wives of the Boston Bruins teamed up with a local-organization, Cradles to Crayons, for their 18th annual p-j drive.

Volunteers spent the day in Newton sorting through donated clothes and pajamas.

“One in three children across Massachusetts are at risk every day for not having the clothing that they need every day to feel safe, warm, and valued,” said Alicia Kabir of Cradles to Crayons.

Pajamas of every size were donated from all around the commonwealth, ensuring that every child can be dressed comfortably and warm not only at bedtime, but throughout the day.

“We are focused on making sure those children have the opportunity to have clothes that fit, that are high quality, and that allow them to feel confident when they attend school, as they play with their friends, and when they’re at home,” said Kabir.

For volunteers who are mothers, this mission hits home.

“With us all having small children, you’re always looking for somewhere to donate your clothes and to be able to give back,” said Mayson Carlo. “You just know that you’re gonna bring so much joy to them and I think for us, that just makes us so happy.”

Cradles to Crayons says their looking to collect 10,000 pairs of pajamas from now until March 15.

