BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wizard of Oz will be returning to theaters Monday to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

The film will be screening at the AMC South Bay Center in Dorchester, the Regal Fenway in Boston and AMC Assembly Row in Somerville.

The Wizard of Oz was first released in 1939.

