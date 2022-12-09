WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in her home state of Texas following her release from a Russian prison.

Griner was seen early Friday morning stepping off a plane at a San Antonio airfield. She hasn’t been on American soil in 10 months.

The basketball star was most recently in a Russian prison colony, where she was set to serve nine years for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport last February.

Griner was able to come home as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. On Thursday, she boarded a plane back to the United States after the Biden Administration agreed to release a Russian arms dealer.

Griner will now undergo a medical evaluation in Texas and the Biden Administration said they will make sure she gets any mental health support she needs.

While Griner is back in the United States, the Biden Administration said they were unable to secure the release of businessman Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for four years.

However, Biden said he will not give up on trying to get Whelan home as well.

