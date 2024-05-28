WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire that broke out in a Woburn home and led to a young girl being rescued by ladder Sunday was most likely caused by smoking materials, officials said.

At around 3:45 a.m., Woburn fire crews responded to 1 Richmond Park after several 911 calls about a house fire, the Department of Fire Services said in a statement. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and quickly struck a second alarm, before striking a third.

A child escaped the house through a window and firefighters rescued another child using a ground ladder, the statement said. Both kids were taken to a Boston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire crews brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes, according to the statement. The three families who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Police and fire crews determined that the blaze began on an enclosed porch on the second floor before spreading to the third floor and roof, the statement said. Investigators believe improper disposal for smoking materials caused the fire, and there was no evidence that the fire was set on purpose.

“Smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and the nation. A fire like this one, in the early morning hours while occupants were sleeping, could easily have turned tragic,” Woburn Fire Chief Donald C. Kenton said in the statement.

According to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, those who smoke should use a heavy ashtray to fully extinguish cigarettes and other materials.

