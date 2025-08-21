WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn Challengers were sent off in style Wednesday.

Each player got a fresh, new jersey to wear when they play at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Saturday.

The team was chosen out of hundreds to play in the Little League Challenger exhibition game.

The Little League Challenger Program, established in 1989, allows players with intellectual and physical disabilities to learn and enjoy the game.

The Woburn coaches found out in April that they would be the second Massachusetts team ever invited to the participate.

“The kids are absolutely excited. The of Woburn is behind us, they’ve been supporting us for so long,” said Challenger League Coach Tony D’Aurora.

Dawn Cugno’s son Nathan is the team captain. She says this has been an incredible experience for them both.

“I feel so encouraged, included, and just to be a part of something means the world to me. I couldn’t be any prouder of him,” said Cugno.

D’Aurora says the kids aren’t the only ones gaining something from this once-in-a-lifetime experience. “These kids are amazing. I say it all the time, I get more coaching these kids than they probably get from me. Every one of them has a challenge and they do it with a smile.”

Little League baseball and local sponsors and fundraisers are covering travel expenses and uniforms for the players and their families.

The exhibition game will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

