Woburn church working with board of health following cluster of positive COVID-19 cases

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Woburn is working with its local board of health after five people tested positive for the coronavirus.

GENESIS Community Church leaders said those who attended Christmas Eve gatherings have been contacted and are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19.

A total of four Christmas Eve gatherings were hosted by the church on Dec. 23 and 24.

“We are working with the Woburn Board of Health to ensure that all appropriate contact tracing is taking place. We will continue to be transparent in our communication with GENESIS and the surrounding communities to make sure we do all [we] can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We are praying for a quick and full recovery for all those impacted by COVID-19,” church leaders said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)