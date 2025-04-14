WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn District Court was evacuated Monday morning and remains temporarily closed following an incident involving police.

A suspect wearing a mask and a helmet allegedly went into the court house and deployed pepper spray in the lobby.

A prosecutor for Stoneham police and Stoneham and Woburn police officers who responded to the scene were able to get the situation under control, tackling the suspect before he made it into a courtroom.

A Stoneham police detective and three court officers were transported to the hospital to get checked out.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)