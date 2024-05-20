WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn Fire Department asked for the public’s help over the weekend in efforts to find a firefighter’s missing helmet.

The fire department shared its message on Facebook on Saturday along with photos of the helmet.

“Any help would be greatly appreciated as these tend to end up on Facebook Marketplace/eBay,” the department said.

The helmet’s owner in an attatched message said his helmet went missing sometime between May 3 and May 8.

The firefighter said the helmet has history within his family, having been passed down from his grandfather.

“When he had passed, he left me the helmet and I thought what better way to keep him with me, then to wear it at work,” the firefighter said.

The Woburn Fire Department noted “obvious scuff marks” on the helmet that may help individuals recognize it.

The helmet’s owner asked that anyone who finds the helmet drop it off at a Woburn firehouse or contact the fire department through social media.

