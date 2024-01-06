WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Woburn battled a raging house fire late Friday night.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of the home on Richard Circle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)