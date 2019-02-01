Woburn husband, wife charged after bust yields array of illegal drugs

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife from Woburn are facing a slew of drug charges after “large quantities of illegal narcotics” were found in their car and home during a bust on Thursday, officials said.

Officers executing a pair of search warrants in the area of Wyman Street arrested 51-year-old Michael Nelson and 44-year-old Shirley Nelson, according to Woburn police.

Fentanyl was seized from Michael Nelson’s car after he was pulled over a short distance from his home, police said.

Investigators later spoke with Shirley Nelson at her home before police said cocaine, ecstasy, illegal prescription pills, and other narcotics were found in a bedroom.

Michael Nelson’s Chrysler 300 sedan was also seized, along with $4,424 and various drug selling and packaging materials.

A number of narcotics and pills of various doses and sizes were seized during the raid, according to police:

Cocaine – Approximately 198.5 grams

Fentanyl – 130 pills, weighing approximately 15.1 grams

Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine – 137 pills

Oxycodone – 25 pills

Ecstasy – 48 pills

Adderall – 30 pills

Lorazepam – 3 pills

Hydrochlorothiazide – 4 pills

Suboxone – 1 tablet

Gabapentin – 8 pills

Clonazepam – 10 pills

Prednisone – 4

Cefuroxime Axetil – 8 pills

Acetaminophen-Plus – 9 pills

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) – 50 IU

Marijuana – 6.7 grams

Lisinopril – 23 pills

Catnip Cocktails – 8 bottles

Michael Nelson is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and amphetamines, possession with intent to distribute various class E substances.

Shirley Nelson is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute various class E substances.

Michael Nelson was expected to be arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)