Woburn husband, wife charged after bust yields array of illegal drugs

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife from Woburn are facing a slew of drug charges after “large quantities of illegal narcotics” were found in their car and home during a bust on Thursday, officials said.
Officers executing a pair of search warrants in the area of Wyman Street arrested 51-year-old Michael Nelson and 44-year-old Shirley Nelson, according to Woburn police.
Fentanyl was seized from Michael Nelson’s car after he was pulled over a short distance from his home, police said.
Investigators later spoke with Shirley Nelson at her home before police said cocaine, ecstasy, illegal prescription pills, and other narcotics were found in a bedroom.
Michael Nelson’s Chrysler 300 sedan was also seized, along with $4,424 and various drug selling and packaging materials.
A number of narcotics and pills of various doses and sizes were seized during the raid, according to police:
- Cocaine – Approximately 198.5 grams
- Fentanyl – 130 pills, weighing approximately 15.1 grams
- Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine – 137 pills
- Oxycodone – 25 pills
- Ecstasy – 48 pills
- Adderall – 30 pills
- Lorazepam – 3 pills
- Hydrochlorothiazide – 4 pills
- Suboxone – 1 tablet
- Gabapentin – 8 pills
- Clonazepam – 10 pills
- Prednisone – 4
- Cefuroxime Axetil – 8 pills
- Acetaminophen-Plus – 9 pills
- Human Growth Hormone (HGH) – 50 IU
- Marijuana – 6.7 grams
- Lisinopril – 23 pills
- Catnip Cocktails – 8 bottles
Michael Nelson is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and amphetamines, possession with intent to distribute various class E substances.
Shirley Nelson is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute various class E substances.
Michael Nelson was expected to be arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.
