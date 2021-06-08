STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Cash Wheel” instant ticket game – all because of a broken washing machine.

When his washing machine stopped working, Kuldip Singh and his daughter went to the laundromat, where he exchanged a $20 bill for quarters.

While waiting, he decided to use his remaining change to purchase an instant ticket at a Richdale Convenience Store in the same building. After first winning $10, he bought two more tickets, one of which was a million-dollar winner.

Singh chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The Richdale store where he purchased the ticket is located at 58 Montvale Ave. in Stoneham.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)