A Woburn man called to court Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that took place last week.

Elmer Coreas, 57, of Woburn, plead not guilty in Woburn District Court to a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury in the death of 70-year-old John McGuinness,

Officers responding to report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Montvale Avenue and Everett Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday found McGuinness injured at the scene.

McGuinness was taken to Lahey Clinic, where he died from his injuries.

Coreas was taken into custody after investigators followed a trail of leaking automotive fluids to an apartment building on Montvale Avenue, where they found a maroon Honda Pilot with heavy front-end damage, according to Ryan and Rufo.

An investigation remains ongoing.

He is due back in court in April.

