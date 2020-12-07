WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn Memorial High School transitioned to remote learning Monday after 19 students and 7 staff members in the school district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eight students and six staff members at Woburn Memorial High School contracted the virus, along with five students and one staff member at Reeves Elementary School, two students at Hurld-Wyman Elementary School and four students at Kennedy Middle School, Superintendent Matthew Crowley announced in a letter to the school community.

RELATED: Cambridge, Framingham schools move to full remote learning

He noted that there has not been any evidence of in-school transmission and that all close contacts of the infect students and staff members have been notified.

Students will learn remotely for one week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)