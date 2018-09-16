Woburn plane crash killing husband, wife under investigation

WOBURN, MASS. (AP) - A very experienced pilot and his wife died Friday morning when the small plane they were riding in crashed into a back yard in Woburn, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported plane crash in the area of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road about 11 a.m. found a Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed in a nearby back yard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

The pilot, 65-year-old Michael Graver, and his wife, 52-year-old Jodi Cohen, both of Manhasset, New York, were killed in the crash.

Along with being an experienced pilot, Graver was a heart surgeon at a Long Island, New York hospital. Coworkers say he will be missed.

“The staff upstairs, the physicians, everyone, even his patients he recently operated on that are still here, everyone’s just in shock,” David Brody, a coworker of Graver, said. “Dr. Graver was an incredible guy, adored by the staff and the physicians he’s worked with. He’s operated on thousands of patients over the years and was an outstanding surgeon.”

A man who lives near the scene of the crash said his son called him and told him that a plane “fell out of the sky” and landed with a crash in a nearby back yard.

The plane took off from Republic Airport in Farmingdale New York about 9:30 a.m. and was heading toward Hanscom Airport, Ryan said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)