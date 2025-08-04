WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing child.

Micah Jones, 8, was last seen Saturday around 9:45 p.m. with his grandfather who had been watching him. He was last seen getting into a light green Nissan Altima with the license plate 2VLM16.

It is believed that Micah is still with his grandfather in the Boston or Cambridge area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woburn Police Department at 781-933-1212 Ext. 0.

