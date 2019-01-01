Woburn police investigating after man stabbed at New Year’s Eve party

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an Everett man was stabbed at a New Year’s Eve party in Woburn early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at 740 Main St. about 2 a.m. found a 19-year-old suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, according to Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

When officers arrived at the residence, police said a “large” party was taking place and that the victim suffered his injury following an altercation.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

