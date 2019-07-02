Woburn police issue warning after Jack Russell terrier attacked, killed by coyotes

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Woburn are warning residents to keep an eye on their small pets after a dog was attacked and killed by two coyotes on Monday morning.

Paul McDonald says he let his 16-year-old Jack Russell terrier into his backyard so she could relieve herself when he heard an “unbelievable screeching noise.”

McDonald says he fought the coyotes off with a baseball bat but it was too late.

The dog was euthanized at an animal hospital.

“At least she lived with us for a couple hours,” McDonald said of his dog Maggie. “We had those last few hours with her.”

In a Facebook post, the Woburn Police Department said coyotes “are very active in the area.”

Coyotes are typically nocturnal but the MSPCA says they are more active during the daytime hours in the summer because they are often searching for food to feed their young.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)