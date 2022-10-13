WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn Police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigations into allegations that he participated in a 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Officer John Donnelly allegedly helped plan and participate in the rally, which included members of white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups as well as members of the Ku Klux Klan, some of whom carried weapons and chanted racist and anti-Semitic slogans.

As soon as Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo learned about this, he placed the officer on leave and ordered an internal affairs review. He’ll remain on leave until the review is completed. Donnelly was a reserve officer at the time of his alleged participation in the Charlottesville rally.

“The Charlottesville rally is a dark moment in our history, and deeply disturbing,” Mayor Scott Galvin said. “The City of Woburn is taking these allegations seriously by investigating the incident thoroughly and I will move to terminate Officer Donnelly if the investigation concludes that the allegations are accurate.”

“What was said and done in Charlottesville is in direct opposition to the core values of the Woburn Police Department, to serve all members of our community equally and treat them with dignity and respect,” Chief Rufo said. “Should this allegation be sustained, the Woburn Police Department will ask Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to decertify Officer Donnelly, ensuring he may no longer serve in law enforcement in Massachusetts.”

