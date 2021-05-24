Woburn police release images of woman who allegedly threw cup of coffee at teen Dunkin’ worker

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Woburn have released surveillance images of a woman who they say threw a cup of coffee at a Dunkin’ worker earlier this month.

Emma Dionne, 18, is a shift manager at the coffee chain and said the woman ordered several drinks but got angry when one didn’t have whipped cream on it.

“I was like ‘Oh I’m sorry, let me put whipped cream on this for you,’” Dionne said. “She just starts cussing and says how we shouldn’t be working here because of how rude we were.”

When Dionne turned away, security camera footage shows the customer hurled a cup of iced coffee at her head.

“As soon as I go to like walk back over behind the counter is when she chucked the ice coffee on my head,” Dionne said. “It hit like the back of my ponytail and I was very like shaken. I like didn’t understand what happened.”

Police on Monday shared images of the suspect’s face, who was said to be with a young child at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is urged to contact Woburn police at 781-933-1212.

