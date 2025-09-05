WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn police released a security camera image of the man they are searching for who they say tried to blow up an Eastern Bank ATM in Woburn Thursday.

Police said the man placed an explosive device near the ATM on Mishawum Road round 4 a.m. Thursday.

Moments later, the device detonated, causing an explosion. The blast sent debris flying, and melted part of the machine. The ATM has since been boarded up.

Police say they were called when it was found around 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Woburn police and the FBI are investigating.

