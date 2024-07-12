WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Woburn responded to two separate crashes overnight, one of which left a business badly damaged.

The first crash involved a pickup truck that slammed into a hair salon on Main Street.

Crews were able to clear the scene but the salon suffered significant damage

The second crash occurred on Fulton Street, where crews could be seen clearing an overturned vehicle.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

