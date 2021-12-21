WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Woburn are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman.

Sherell Pringle, 40, has not been heard from since Saturday, according to the Woburn Police Department.

Pringle is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Lynn and Boston police are assisting Woburn police with an investigation into Pringle’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Pringle’s whereabouts is urged to contact Woburn police 781-933-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)