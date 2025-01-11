WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Additional information is coming out regarding a data breach affecting several local schools.

The superintendent of Woburn Public Schools says some students’ medical information and family custody information was obtained during a PowerSchool breach that happened in December.

The hack occurred when an unauthorized user gained access to PowerSchool.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)