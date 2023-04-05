WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three family members who own Taste of Brazil—Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar and Grill in Woburn have been indicted for forced labor, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Jesse James Moraes, 65, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 43, both of Woburn; and Chelbe Willams Moraes, 62, of Minas Gerais, Brazil were charged in a superseding indictment with forced labor conspiracy. Jesse Moraes and Hugo Moraes were charged with forced labor and attempted forced labor and Jesse Moraes was charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking, and money laundering conspiracy.

The feds say the three men paid tens of thousands of dollars to smuggle people from Brazil, only then to withhold wages to pay back that debt.

“This case is another stark example of the human trafficking that’s happening every single day in our country and our Commonwealth and the heinous lengths some employers go to in the pursuit of profit,” Rollins said in a statement. “It is alleged that these defendants conspired to take advantage of the American dream. Individuals seeking to come to the United States for a better life to benefit themselves and their families were allegedly taken advantage of and deceived.”

The two restaurants were raided in October after a complaint was filed in U.S. District Court.

Following the raid, the owners were charged with encouraging Brazilians to come for work, despite knowing that doing so will be in violation of the law. Chelbe Moraes also faces additional money laundering charges.

