WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and teachers in Woburn will have to mask up when they go back to the classroom this upcoming school year.

The Woburn School Committee voted to mandate masking for all students, staff, and visitors in school buildings for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, committee member Andrew Lipsett posted on Facebook.

He added that the school committee will consider revising the policy at the end of October.

