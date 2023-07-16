WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man and 17-year-old boy who were killed in a crash involving a dirt bike in Wareham late Saturday night.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash between a dirt bike and a motor vehicle in the area of 121 Marion Road found two people unresponsive in the roadway suffering from apparent serious injuries, according to a statement issued by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, later identified as Robert Stalker, 17, of Woburn, and Brady Petrucci, 20, of Raynham, were taken to Tobey Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Stalker was a student at Northeast Metro Tech.

In a statement, Woburn Metro Tech and Woburn Public Schools said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a beloved student at Northeast Metro Tech. This tragedy has affected all of us in Woburn and the surrounding communities. Our hearts are with the victims’ families, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

Grief counselors will be on hand to support students who are grieving.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike that did not have front or rear lights and were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The other vehicle involved was a 2017 Buick Envision and the operator of that vehicle remained on scene, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

