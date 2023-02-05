WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools will be back open in Woburn on Monday after the School Committee and the Woburn Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement on a new successor contract for teachers and paraprofessionals.

In a statement, the committee and Mayor Scott Galvin said “The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn. Most important, Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students.”

The statement went on to say, “Mayor Galvin and the School Committee recognize that these negotiations have been lengthy and time-consuming, and wish to thank the community for its patience and understanding.”

Schools were closed all week last week after the teachers union agreed to strike.

