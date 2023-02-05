WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools will be back open in Woburn on Monday after the School Committee and the Woburn Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement on a new successor contract for teachers and paraprofessionals.

In a statement, the committee and Mayor Scott Galvin said “The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn. Most important, Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students.”

The statement went on to say, “Mayor Galvin and the School Committee recognize that these negotiations have been lengthy and time-consuming, and wish to thank the community for its patience and understanding.”

Schools were closed all week last week after the teachers union agreed to strike.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox