Woburn sixth-grader accused of slashing classmate with knife after fight

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after a sixth-grade student slashed another student with a knife after a fight at a middle school in Woburn Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Kennedy Middle School on Middle Street around 8 a.m. found a student suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the hand, according to a joint statement released by Mayor Scott Galvin, Police Chief Robert Rufo and Superintendent of Schools Matthew Crowley.

An 11-year-old boy was quickly identified as the suspect and detained by a school resource officer, officials said.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of superficial injuries.

An investigation revealed that the incident was not a random act and an isolated incident.

“It’s pretty scary,” said concerned parent Kelly Doughty.

The school was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Classes have since returned to a normal schedule.

Officials say the student in question will face discipline from the school district and possible charges at Lowell Juvenile Court pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Student Lucas Almeida says it happened in the auditorium before classes started for the day.

“It was really crazy. I was never expecting this to ever happen at this school,” he said. “It’s just really dumb to bring a knife for no apparent reason, especially stabbing someone who did nothing.”

Concerned parent Alicia Gaudioso said: “This is so sad it’s happening in Woburn. It’s so sad it happened at school.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)