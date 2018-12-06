Woburn sixth-grader accused of slashing classmate with knife after fight

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a sixth-grade student slashed another student with a knife after a fight at a middle school in Woburn Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Kennedy Middle School on Middle Street around 8 a.m. found a student suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the hand, according to a joint statement released by Mayor Scott Galvin, Police Chief Robert Rufo and Superintendent of Schools Matthew Crowley.

An 11-year-old boy was quickly identified as the suspect and detained by a school resource officer, officials said.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of superficial injuries.

An investigation revealed that the incident was not a random act and an isolated incident.

The school was placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Classes have since returned to a normal schedule.

Officials say the student in question will face discipline from the school district and possible charges at Lowell Juvenile Court pending the outcome of a police investigation.

